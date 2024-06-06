Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24 [Image 4 of 8]

    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron conduct base defense training operations during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8462324
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-OL842-2005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24
    193rd SOSFS conduct base defense training during IK24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Readiness
    193rd SOSFS
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT