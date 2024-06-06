240608-N-JC445-1018 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2024) The Amphibious Assault Ship USS New York (LPD 21) steams through the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2024 in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 11:16 Photo ID: 8461859 VIRIN: 240608-N-JC445-1034 Resolution: 4458x2749 Size: 1.61 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.