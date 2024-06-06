Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jared Olson, 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron Commander, pivots directions during the High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run as part of a physical fitness assessment at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, June 9, 2024. The HAMR is the new alternative test for the cardiorespiratory component of the Air Force PFA. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 11:04
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-KI557-1052
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olson pivots [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    Olson
    physical fitness assessment
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    HAMR

