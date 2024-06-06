U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jared Olson, 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron Commander, pivots directions during the High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run as part of a physical fitness assessment at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, June 9, 2024. The HAMR is the new alternative test for the cardiorespiratory component of the Air Force PFA. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 11:04 Photo ID: 8461840 VIRIN: 240609-Z-KI557-1052 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.76 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Olson pivots [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.