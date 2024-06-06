Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games [Image 3 of 6]

    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Members of the 181st Intelligence Wing participate in the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., June 7, 2024. 181st IW airmen also volunteered at several events throughout the Summer Games, which coincided with regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8461825
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-LF769-1176
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Momotiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games
    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games
    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games
    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games
    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games
    181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteering
    Terre Haute
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Community Relations
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Special Olympics Indiana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT