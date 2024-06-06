Members of the 181st Intelligence Wing participate in the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., June 7, 2024. 181st IW airmen also volunteered at several events throughout the Summer Games, which coincided with regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8461825 VIRIN: 240607-Z-LF769-1176 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.41 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st IW supports 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Momotiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.