Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen pose for group photo [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen pose for group photo

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a group photo in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8461818
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-FP794-3077
    Resolution: 4407x2932
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen pose for group photo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen pose for group photo
    Airmen pose for group photo
    Airmen pose for group photo
    Airmen pose for group photo
    Airmen pose for group photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT