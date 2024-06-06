Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Training Center Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 15]

    National Training Center Airborne Operations

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    ​​U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to The National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team, perform jumpmaster personnel inspection during airborne operations with 301st Psychological Operations Company at Barstow Daggett Assembly Area, Fort Irwin, Ca., April 16, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 04:35
    Photo ID: 8461417
    VIRIN: 240416-A-MK555-1022
    Resolution: 6638x4425
    Size: 12.63 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Training Center Airborne Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    USACAPOC
    NTC
    airborne
    Tarantula team

