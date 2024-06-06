NY National Guard Medical Unit and USMC Train on Litter Carry Techniques

U.S. Army Spc. Bridget Miller, a combat medic specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, guides U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, in proper litter carry techniques during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 30, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

