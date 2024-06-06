Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS 24 Participants Arrive in Latvia

    BALTOPS 24 Participants Arrive in Latvia

    LATVIA

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Baltic Operations 2024 Participants arrive in Latvia to participate in amphibious operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24, June 7, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 13:07
    Photo ID: 8460329
    VIRIN: 240606-N-N0901-2002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 338.65 KB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 24 Participants Arrive in Latvia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT