F-22s arrive in Guam for Valiant Shield 24

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 7, 2024. The 27th Fighter Squadron is stationed out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and is supporting Valiant Shield alongside allies and partners to strengthen operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

