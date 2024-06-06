Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle [Image 15 of 15]

    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle

    TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Paul Tran, a team leader with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, patrols through the jungle at Combat Training Centre, Tully, QLD, Australia, June 4, 2024. The Marines of Fox Co. participate in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Tran is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:20
    Photo ID: 8459714
    VIRIN: 240604-M-IP954-1199
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 40.69 MB
    Location: TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle
    MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Readiness
    1st MARDIV
    MRF-D
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT