U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Paul Tran, a team leader with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, patrols through the jungle at Combat Training Centre, Tully, QLD, Australia, June 4, 2024. The Marines of Fox Co. participate in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Tran is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:20 Photo ID: 8459714 VIRIN: 240604-M-IP954-1199 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 40.69 MB Location: TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearses patrolling in the jungle [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.