Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and other Pennsylvania National Guard leaders flew to Fort Drum, N.Y., aboard a 193rd Special Operations Wing EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft to visit day 1 of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 activities happening at the installation, June 7, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 21:39 Photo ID: 8459408 VIRIN: 240607-Z-ZT651-1001 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Guard leadership travels to Fort Drum for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.