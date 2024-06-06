Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guard leadership travels to Fort Drum for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Pa. Guard leadership travels to Fort Drum for Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and other Pennsylvania National Guard leaders flew to Fort Drum, N.Y., aboard a 193rd Special Operations Wing EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft to visit day 1 of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 activities happening at the installation, June 7, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8459408
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-ZT651-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guard leadership travels to Fort Drum for Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193 SOW
    IK24

