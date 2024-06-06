Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A Carter Lake Elementary School student climbs down from a front-end loader during a Camp Eagle event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 6, 2024. Camp Eagle is a two-day event for students where various JBLM units demonstrate and teach students about the different military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8459156
    VIRIN: 240606-F-SK889-1140
    Resolution: 4176x2778
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Eagle
    McChord Air Museum
    Carter Lake Elementary School
    62d Airlift Wing
    627th ABG
    Team McChord

