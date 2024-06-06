Camp Eagle brings military units to life for CLES students

A Carter Lake Elementary School student climbs down from a front-end loader during a Camp Eagle event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 6, 2024. Camp Eagle is a two-day event for students where various JBLM units demonstrate and teach students about the different military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
