    CCATT members train to broaden mission readiness

    CCATT members train to broaden mission readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members receive training for new hospital equipment at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 7, 2024. CCATT members train on a regular basis to practice and advance their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby) 

    This work, CCATT members train to broaden mission readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    CCATT
    60th MDG
    Trust Travis
    ChamberTraining

