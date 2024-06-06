CCATT members train to broaden mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members receive training for new hospital equipment at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 7, 2024. CCATT members train on a regular basis to practice and advance their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8459155
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-LJ715-1413
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
