Colombian War College visits Nellis Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Conor Hiney, the 57th Wing deputy commander, gives a gift to Rear Admiral Carlos Oramas, the Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence commander, during a visit to Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, May 21, 2024. The Colombian Command and Staff College visited Nellis AFB and received briefings on the USAFWC, the 57th Wing, and various exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

