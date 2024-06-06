Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian War College visits Nellis Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8]

    Colombian War College visits Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Conor Hiney, the 57th Wing deputy commander, gives a gift to Rear Admiral Carlos Oramas, the Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence commander, during a visit to Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, May 21, 2024. The Colombian Command and Staff College visited Nellis AFB and received briefings on the USAFWC, the 57th Wing, and various exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8459053
    VIRIN: 240521-F-KO637-1031
    Resolution: 3997x2659
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Colombian War College

