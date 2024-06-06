Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran [Image 2 of 4]

    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, presents a letter to Retired Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Davis at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in Washington, D.C., June 7, 2024. Davis Is a 94-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who fought in the Korean and Vietnam War with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Divisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 09:49
    Photo ID: 8457802
    VIRIN: 240607-M-PY134-1025
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran
    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran
    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran
    Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT