Commandant, Gen. Smith Delivers Letter to Marine Veteran

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, presents a letter to Retired Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Davis at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in Washington, D.C., June 7, 2024. Davis Is a 94-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who fought in the Korean and Vietnam War with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Divisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

