    29th Infantry Soldiers visit the 29th Infantry Division Monument [Image 4 of 4]

    29th Infantry Soldiers visit the 29th Infantry Division Monument

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, Deputy Commanding General - Support, 29th Infantry Division and 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visit the National Guard Monument, June 4, 2024 at Omaha Beach, Vierville-sur-Mer, France to highlight the contributions of the 29th Infantry Division to the first assault wave on June 6, 1944, as the invasion of Normandy commenced. Murray delivers remarks and presents a wreath to honor the sacrifices of the 29th Infantry Division on the morning of D-Day and reaffirms how their actions inspire 29th Infantry Division Soldiers to this day.

    IMAGE INFO

