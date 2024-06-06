Military Police Officers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade awaited the morning of 6 June 2024 in preparation for the 21-gun salute for the 80th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

This work, 529th MPs for D-Day! [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.