PALS 24: Tour Day

Senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region observe a capabilities display following the conclusion of the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

