Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PALS 24: Tour Day [Image 2 of 3]

    PALS 24: Tour Day

    GAPYEONG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region observe a capabilities display following the conclusion of the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:14
    Photo ID: 8456646
    VIRIN: 240605-M-FM807-5002
    Resolution: 7306x4566
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: GAPYEONG-GUN, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 24: Tour Day [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Matthew Benfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PALS 24: Tour Day
    PALS 24: Tour Day
    PALS 24: Tour Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PALS
    ROKMC
    StrongerTogether
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT