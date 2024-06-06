Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Camp Pendleton first sergeants [Image 4 of 10]

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Camp Pendleton first sergeants

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, speaks to first sergeants within Marine Corps Installations West during a mentorship town hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 20:02
    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Camp Pendleton first sergeants [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    town hall
    Corps
    Marines
    MCI-West
    Sergeant Major of the Marine

