    Cleveland Harshaw FUSRAP Emergency Responder Meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    Cleveland Harshaw FUSRAP Emergency Responder Meeting

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District Harshaw FUSRAP remediation team held a meeting for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County emergency first responders to share information with them on the Harshaw project, Cleveland, Ohio, May 29, 2024. The safety of the public and workers is the number one priority through this process and communication will continue throughout the remediation process. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    This work, Cleveland Harshaw FUSRAP Emergency Responder Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Emergency Responder
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Harshaw

