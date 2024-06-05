Aircraft Handlers Move Aircraft at Dawn

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 1st Class Gabriella Ryder, from Waco, Texas, assigned to air department’s V-1 division directs an aircraft move on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 6, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

