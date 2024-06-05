Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Handlers Move Aircraft at Dawn

    Aircraft Handlers Move Aircraft at Dawn

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 1st Class Gabriella Ryder, from Waco, Texas, assigned to air department’s V-1 division directs an aircraft move on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 6, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8455522
    VIRIN: 240606-N-VX022-7730
    Resolution: 7752x4360
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Handlers Move Aircraft at Dawn, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    ABH
    Rainy
    Aircraft Move
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT