    D-Day 80 Commemoration [Image 6 of 6]

    D-Day 80 Commemoration

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Joseph R. Biden Jr, the 46th President of the United States of America, presents John Wardell, the last living member of 2nd Ranger Battalion from World War II, with the presidential coin,during the official D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery. The Cemetery is home to over 9,000 American soldiers from World War Two. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    This work, D-Day 80 Commemoration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

