Joseph R. Biden Jr, the 46th President of the United States of America, presents John Wardell, the last living member of 2nd Ranger Battalion from World War II, with the presidential coin,during the official D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery. The Cemetery is home to over 9,000 American soldiers from World War Two. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8455094 VIRIN: 240606-A-YE304-1008 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 32.76 MB Location: FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Day 80 Commemoration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.