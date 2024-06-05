Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 11 of 11]

    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The color guard presents colors at a Victory in Europe Day Ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., May 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8455080
    VIRIN: 240508-F-KM531-1541
    Resolution: 6753x4185
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
    French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day

    Color Guard
    WWII
    D-Day
    V-E Day

