French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day

The color guard presents colors at a Victory in Europe Day Ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., May 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)
