Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:28 Photo ID: 8455080 VIRIN: 240508-F-KM531-1541 Resolution: 6753x4185 Size: 12.2 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, French Medal Has Extra Special Meaning for Reservist on 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.