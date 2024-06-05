Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project SEARCH Graduation [Image 3 of 3]

    Project SEARCH Graduation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    240605-N-AV609-1117 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jun 5, 2024) Capt. Josh Appezato, executive officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, congratulates a graduate during a Project SEARCH graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 5, 2024.Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, Didlake, Inc., and Virginia Commonwealth University Rehabilitation Research and Training Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

    VIRIN: 240605-N-AV609-1117
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project SEARCH Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nas oceana
    navy
    virginia beach
    project search

