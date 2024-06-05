Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli CIWS Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Tripoli CIWS Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240529-N-KX492-2030
    Fire Controlman 3rd Class Valerie Rosales, from El Paso, Texas, cleans a Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    This work, USS Tripoli CIWS Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

