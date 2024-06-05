USS Tripoli CIWS Maintenance

240529-N-KX492-2030
Fire Controlman 3rd Class Valerie Rosales, from El Paso, Texas, cleans a Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
