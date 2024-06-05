USS Tripoli Barber Shop

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.29.2024

    Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Djerryson Melon, from Baltimore, right, cuts the hair of Chief Quartermaster Andrew Valerio, from Stockton, California, the assistant navigator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
