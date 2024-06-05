240529-N-KX492-1021

Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Djerryson Melon, from Baltimore, right, cuts the hair of Chief Quartermaster Andrew Valerio, from Stockton, California, the assistant navigator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:29 Photo ID: 8454207 VIRIN: 240529-N-KX492-1021 Resolution: 3744x2496 Size: 1.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Barber Shop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.