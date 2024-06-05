Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, presents the April 2024 Impact Iwakuni award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 31, 2024. Schelegle’s involvement with the Iwakuni Spouse Club led to raising over $12,000 over the year she held the position as well as resulting in the ISC's first Entrepreneur grant, community grants, Youth Enrichment Scholarships, and $7,500 in spouse and student scholarships for the MCAS Iwakuni Community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

