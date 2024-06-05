Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, presents the April 2024 Impact Iwakuni award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 31, 2024. Schelegle’s involvement with the Iwakuni Spouse Club led to raising over $12,000 over the year she held the position as well as resulting in the ISC's first Entrepreneur grant, community grants, Youth Enrichment Scholarships, and $7,500 in spouse and student scholarships for the MCAS Iwakuni Community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8453553
    VIRIN: 240531-M-HB515-2014
    Resolution: 1254x1881
    Size: 912.87 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024
    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024
    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024
    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024
    Impact Iwakuni Award Winner April 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    fundraising
    award
    Impact Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT