Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman CDC Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Truman CDC Operations

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    240604-N-DL824-1121 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Rayven Thrahn, a native of Austin, Texas, participates in a detect to engage evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8453197
    VIRIN: 240604-N-DL824-1121
    Resolution: 4639x3314
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman CDC Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman CDC Operations
    Truman CDC Operations
    Truman CDC Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT