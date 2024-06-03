Truman CDC Operations

240604-N-DL824-1121 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Rayven Thrahn, a native of Austin, Texas, participates in a detect to engage evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

