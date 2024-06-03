Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Reading Program Launch Party [Image 4 of 4]

    Summer Reading Program Launch Party

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCCS Barstow Library hosted a Launch party for the first day of the annual Summer Reading Program at McTureous Hall aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow on June 4.
    Sign up now at https://barstowlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or download Beanstack app. If you need assistance, library staff are ready to help!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8453037
    VIRIN: 240604-M-XD809-7034
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 35 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Reading Program Launch Party [Image 4 of 4], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Summer Reading Program Launch Party
    Summer Reading Program Launch Party
    Summer Reading Program Launch Party
    Summer Reading Program Launch Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #SummerReadingProgram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT