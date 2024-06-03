Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Hosts Second Annual Career Symposium for Future Cryptologic Language Analysts

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Apr. 26, 2024) Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Pete Marks (right), briefs Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Sailors on career management and MyNavy Assignment as the CTI Senior Detailer at IWTC Monterey’s a 2nd Annual CTI Career Symposium April 26, 2024. This year’s event focused on equipping Sailors on the path to becoming CTIs with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed career decisions.

    CIWT
    Center for Information Warfare Training
    IWTC Monterey
    Cryptologic Technician Interpretive
    Information Warfare Training Command Monterey

