    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 85 Crew Gunnery – 5 June 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 85 Crew Gunnery – 5 June 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    US Army Reserve Command Warrior Exercise 2024 (WAREX 24) serves as a platform for units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces in collective tasks aligned with their respective commander's training objectives. WAREX 24 is taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. On Range 85 on the ASA Fort Dix Range Complex, Soldiers from US Army Reserve units are preparing for a Crew Gunnery Table exercise. During this exercise the unit will be training on the M2 (.50 CAL), M240B and MK19 Grenade Launcher. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8452699
    VIRIN: 240605-O-BC272-1970
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.02 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – WAREX 2nd BDE, 87th TD – RG 85 Crew Gunnery – 5 June 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve WAREX CREW GUNNERY New Jersey

