    NAVSCIATTS Diesel and Outboard Motor Training [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSCIATTS Diesel and Outboard Motor Training

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia and the Dominican Republic participate in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Diesel Systems Overhaul and Maintenance (DSOM) and Outboard Motor Maintenance and Overhaul (OBM) courses at command facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    DSOM and OBM provide our allies and partners with the ability to master the art of diesel and outboard motor repairs, vital skills that keep the military and law enforcement forces on the move, ensuring readiness for any mission: on land or at sea.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of Foreign Security Assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry)

