U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade perform a routine food and water resupply using hasty and sling load techniques during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 2 June 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 08:36 Photo ID: 8451468 VIRIN: 240601-A-TP864-3644 Resolution: 2048x1496 Size: 461.68 KB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.