Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court [Image 2 of 3]

    Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court

    AUSTRALIA

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Gyeidu, left, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Devante Toles, right, Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in a talent show on the weatherdecks of the tender during a “crossing the line” ceremony, May 23. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted to appease King Neptune, the mythological god of the seas, when a ship crosses the equator. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8451042
    VIRIN: 240523-N-SF230-1094
    Resolution: 5094x3639
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court
    Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court
    Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT