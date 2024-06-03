Emory S Land wogs attempt to appease the Raging Court

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Gyeidu, left, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Devante Toles, right, Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in a talent show on the weatherdecks of the tender during a “crossing the line” ceremony, May 23. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted to appease King Neptune, the mythological god of the seas, when a ship crosses the equator. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

