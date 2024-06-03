Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAN sailors from Fleet Support Unit North, Fleet Logistic Support Element and Port Services during a tour of the tender

    AUSTRALIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 30, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy (RAN) LEUT Joseph Melbin, Officer Commanding of Fleet Support Unit Guam Deployed Maintenance Team attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, speaks with RAN sailors from Fleet Support Unit North, Fleet Logistic Support Element and Port Services during a tour of the tender, while the ship is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 30. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

