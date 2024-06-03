DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL

Philippine Sea (May 28, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Rice from Houston (left) and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Erik Teap from Fresno, California (right) simulate fighting a fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024