    Center of Influence Orientation Flight [Image 1 of 4]

    Center of Influence Orientation Flight

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Mitch Topal 

    166th Airlift Wing

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. – The 166th Airlift Wing held its spring Center of Influence (COI) event on 16 May 2024. COI events are a force multiplier that strengthen our reputation within the State of Delaware and permit the Delaware Air National Guard to cultivate relationships with community stakeholders. COI members are educated about our state and national mission sets and can speak to other community leaders about who we are and how we achieve those missions. The 166th Airlift Wing and the Delaware National Guard are proud members of our community, providing jobs and contributing to the state’s economy. COI members were treated to a breakfast presentation by our Adjutant General, Maj General Michael Berry, and the 166th Airlift Wing Commander, Colonel Lynn Robinson. The guests were processed through the Small Air Terminal (SAT) before being treated to an orientation flight aboard a C-130H3 tactical air transport.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:19
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
