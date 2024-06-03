Smoky conditions at Combined Resolve 24-2

Smoke billows in the road and grass during a notional enemy attack of a grenadier company of the King’s Royal Hussars, British Army, June 2, 2024, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

