    Smoky conditions at Combined Resolve 24-2

    Smoky conditions at Combined Resolve 24-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Smoke billows in the road and grass during a notional enemy attack of a grenadier company of the King’s Royal Hussars, British Army, June 2, 2024, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    This work, Smoky conditions at Combined Resolve 24-2, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

