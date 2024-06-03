Smoke billows in the road and grass during a notional enemy attack of a grenadier company of the King’s Royal Hussars, British Army, June 2, 2024, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8448466
|VIRIN:
|240602-Z-BK944-5481
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smoky conditions at Combined Resolve 24-2, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
