MRF-D 24.3 Commanding Officer visits HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, talks to Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 24.3 aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 2, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

