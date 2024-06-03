Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Commanding Officer visits HMAS Adelaide [Image 6 of 9]

    MRF-D 24.3 Commanding Officer visits HMAS Adelaide

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, talks to Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 24.3 aboard HMAS Adelaide (L01) at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 2, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Commanding Officer visits HMAS Adelaide [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    ADF
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER

