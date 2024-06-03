Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, visits Naval Station Rota [Image 16 of 16]

    Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, visits Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (May 31, 2024) Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, poses for a photo with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) Marines at Naval Station Rota. Selected as the keynote speaker for the 2024 Rota High School graduation ceremony, Mann visited several supported commands and community groups to share her story to service members and families serving at Naval Station Rota, Spain. During her visit, she met with Marines and Sailors, as well as gave presentations at DODEA Rota Schools and read to preschool children to connect and inspire future generations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 06:08
    Location: ROTA, ES
    This work, Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, visits Naval Station Rota [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Rota
    NASA
    Naval Station Rota
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Space X

