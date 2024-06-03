NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (May 31, 2024) Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, poses for a photo with Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) Marines at Naval Station Rota. Selected as the keynote speaker for the 2024 Rota High School graduation ceremony, Mann visited several supported commands and community groups to share her story to service members and families serving at Naval Station Rota, Spain. During her visit, she met with Marines and Sailors, as well as gave presentations at DODEA Rota Schools and read to preschool children to connect and inspire future generations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8448362 VIRIN: 240531-N-WY042-1004 Resolution: 7169x4033 Size: 2.64 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann, NASA astronaut, visits Naval Station Rota [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.