Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY [Image 1 of 4]

    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY

    JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2024) Cmdr. Stephen Szachta, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), conducts a frocking ceremony on the flight deck. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8448296
    VIRIN: 240530-N-BS159-2023
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY
    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY
    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY
    DDG 115 FROCKING CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    FROCKING
    DDG 115
    RPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT