PALS 24: MUM-T Panel

Australian Army Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, commanding officer, 1st Brigade observes the Developing Amphibious Operations Concepts Using Manned-Unmanned Teaming Panel, at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, South Korea, June 4, 2024. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Arianna Lindheimer)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR