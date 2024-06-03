Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 24: MUM-T Panel [Image 1 of 5]

    PALS 24: MUM-T Panel

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Arianna Lindheimer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, commanding officer, 1st Brigade observes the Developing Amphibious Operations Concepts Using Manned-Unmanned Teaming Panel, at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, South Korea, June 4, 2024. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Arianna Lindheimer)

