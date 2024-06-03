Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Louisiana Exchanges Command [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Louisiana Exchanges Command

    GUAM

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2024) – Cmdr. Mike Kessler, commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) blue crew, left, and Cmdr. Josh Veney, commanding officer of Louisiana’s gold crew, complete paperwork during the ship’s exchange of command, May 31. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and then taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN’s strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness, and morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    TAGS

    guam
    usn
    submarine
    guam subs

