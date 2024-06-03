USS Louisiana Exchanges Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2024) – Cmdr. Mike Kessler, commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) blue crew, left, and Cmdr. Josh Veney, commanding officer of Louisiana’s gold crew, complete paperwork during the ship’s exchange of command, May 31. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and then taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN’s strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness, and morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

