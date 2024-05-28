The lone star tick can transmit various pathogens, making them key diseases carriers. While not all tcks are infected, it is crucial to understand the risks associated with tick bites and methods for preventing tick-borne diseases.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8445989 VIRIN: 230614-A-MW145-1001 Resolution: 4714x3551 Size: 1.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tick talk: essential tips for preventing tick-borne illnesses, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.