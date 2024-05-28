Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor in the Spotlight: CS1 Hayes, the Karaoke King [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailor in the Spotlight: CS1 Hayes, the Karaoke King

    DJIBOUTI

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Jermaine Hayes, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, sings during an event March 22, 2024.
    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

