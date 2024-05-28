Culinary Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Jermaine Hayes, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, sings during an event March 22, 2024.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 06:56 Photo ID: 8445823 VIRIN: 240322-N-CM903-1025 Resolution: 3663x5495 Size: 14.24 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor in the Spotlight: CS1 Hayes, the Karaoke King [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.