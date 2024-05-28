French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square to honor the resistance fighters of World War II at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 05:57
|Photo ID:
|8445742
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-FR327-8583
|Resolution:
|4439x2207
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
