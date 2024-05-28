French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square to honor the resistance fighters of World War II at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.

