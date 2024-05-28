Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square [Image 2 of 2]

    French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square to honor the resistance fighters of World War II at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 2, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 05:57
    Photo ID: 8445742
    VIRIN: 240602-A-FR327-8583
    Resolution: 4439x2207
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square
    French and American citizens observe a parade through the town square

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dday
    Stronger Together
    WWII80inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT