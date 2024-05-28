Yongsan-Casey Good Neighbors Bid Farewell to Brown

The People to People (PTP) New Seoul Chapter, PTP Dongducheon Chapter, Korea Foreigners Friendship Cultural Society (KFFCS), Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu (GNU) and K-16 Good Neighbors host a farewell dinner for U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Seoul, Seoul, Republic of Korea May 23, 2024. Brown is thanked in recognition of his meritorious support of the Good Neighbor Program (GNP) and contributions that strengthened the ROK-U.S. alliance during his 24-month tenure as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander.​ (U.S. photo by Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)

