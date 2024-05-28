Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines attend ROK Marine Corps graduation ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    MARFORK Marines attend ROK Marine Corps graduation ceremony

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Willis Staton, right, an assistant chief of staff for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, and a Republic of Korea Marine veteran observe the beginning of a Republic of Korea Marine Corps bootcamp graduation in Pohang, South Korea, May 30, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 00:43
    Location: POHANG, KR
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Republic of Korea Marines
    ROK
    MARFORK
    Bootcamp Graduation

