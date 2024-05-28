MARFORK Marines attend ROK Marine Corps graduation ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Willis Staton, right, an assistant chief of staff for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, and a Republic of Korea Marine veteran observe the beginning of a Republic of Korea Marine Corps bootcamp graduation in Pohang, South Korea, May 30, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

