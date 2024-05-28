JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception

Louisiana National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Micheal Spriggs, assigned to Golf Company, 2-238 General Support Aviation Battalion as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic, gives an aviation safety brief to participants of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

Date Taken: 06.02.2024
Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US