Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception [Image 1 of 2]

    JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Louisiana National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Micheal Spriggs, assigned to Golf Company, 2-238 General Support Aviation Battalion as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic, gives an aviation safety brief to participants of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8445345
    VIRIN: 240602-A-ZL252-1001
    Resolution: 6720x3307
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception
    JEMX 2024: Zero Day in-processing and reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    CRDAMC
    Fort Cavazos
    JEMX2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT