36th OSS Ribbon Cutting

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Edwin Pratt, 36th Operations Support Squadron commander, participates in a ribbon cutting for the re-opening of the 36th OSS offices at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May. 29, 2024. It has almost been a year since the OSS had to find refuge in other offices since the severe damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The squadron has now returned to their home next to the Andersen passenger terminal, which is being repaired as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

