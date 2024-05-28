Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th OSS Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 3]

    36th OSS Ribbon Cutting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Edwin Pratt, 36th Operations Support Squadron commander, participates in a ribbon cutting for the re-opening of the 36th OSS offices at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May. 29, 2024. It has almost been a year since the OSS had to find refuge in other offices since the severe damage caused by Typhoon Mawar. The squadron has now returned to their home next to the Andersen passenger terminal, which is being repaired as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    VIRIN: 240529-F-RF692-1004
    This work, 36th OSS Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

